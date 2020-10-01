Children need to learn about password protection at an early age





A visiting professor at Rhodes University set out on a mission to teach children the right set of principles to create a password.

Karen Renaud, a visiting professor of cybersecurity, Rhodes University, believes that children at an early age need to learn about password protection.

You cannot expect a four-year-old to understand secrecy. Karen Renaud, Visiting professor of cybersecurity - Rhodes University

You cannot ask that kind of child to be aware of who is watching them when they are entering their password. Karen Renaud, Visiting professor of cybersecurity - Rhodes University

