US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus
After spending months downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.
Through his Twitter account, the US president said that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
