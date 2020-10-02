[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral
Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 quarantine
With the world battling the fight the novel coronavirus, comedian Chris Rock says that he learnt how to swim during the lockdown.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
