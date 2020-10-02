[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Storm damage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
Today at 12:05
#AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:07
Arrests and what this means politically and is this a pr exercise by the ANC ahead of elections aka appeasing the public etc etc
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:10
#AsbestosArrests- EWN reporter takes us through todays court proceedings
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Does the NPA have enough capacity to deal with all the arrests made- from the investigations to the convictions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 12:15
Recognition of Muslim marriages
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:37
Donald Trump has Covid-19. What's the possible fallout of world leaders catching the virus?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:40
SA wine industry calls for alcohol sales over the weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:41
Covid19 denialist Trump Tests Positive for the Coronavirus
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Today at 12:45
Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:52
Historic Rondebosch Fountain is restored and back in place!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
Today at 15:20
[Remarkable People] Mission to go to Mars
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Adriana Marais, Founder of Proudly Human
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says he is grateful that the house is finished and it will be handed over today. 2 October 2020 8:59 AM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown

2 October 2020 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral

Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 quarantine

With the world battling the fight the novel coronavirus, comedian Chris Rock says that he learnt how to swim during the lockdown.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


