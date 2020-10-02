[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral

Today at 11:32 Storm damage Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantelle Alexander

Today at 12:05 #AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:07 Arrests and what this means politically and is this a pr exercise by the ANC ahead of elections aka appeasing the public etc etc The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Sanusha Naidu

Today at 12:10 #AsbestosArrests- EWN reporter takes us through todays court proceedings The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Does the NPA have enough capacity to deal with all the arrests made- from the investigations to the convictions. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

Today at 12:15 Recognition of Muslim marriages The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre

Today at 12:23 Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei

Today at 12:37 Donald Trump has Covid-19. What's the possible fallout of world leaders catching the virus? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 12:40 SA wine industry calls for alcohol sales over the weekend The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 12:41 Covid19 denialist Trump Tests Positive for the Coronavirus The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Today at 12:45 Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:52 Historic Rondebosch Fountain is restored and back in place! The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings

Max Teichmann

Today at 15:20 [Remarkable People] Mission to go to Mars Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Adriana Marais, Founder of Proudly Human

