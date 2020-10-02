Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house





The family of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, has been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.

Firefighters from various municipalities raised funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague.

RELATED: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Macrocomm Financial Services managing director Kevin Chetty listened to that interview and reached out and pledged his support of R160 000 towards the project.

And on Friday the family will officially be handed over the house.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Chetty and EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi to give more insight on the handover.

The house is ready and we are looking forward to handover the house today to Sambo's family. Kevin Chetty, Managing director - Macrocomm Financial Services

Mulaudzi says the house being built is because of everyone who pulled together to complete the project and he is grateful.

Listen below to the full conversation: