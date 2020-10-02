There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress (ANC) has paid back R105,000 to the Department of Defence after using a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) jet to Zimbabwe.
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire after she had been accused of abusing state resources by giving senior ANC delegates a lift on a military plane to Zimbabwe.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed having reimbursed the money associated with travelling to Zimbabwe and that the party has learnt its lesson.
I can confirm having received an invoice on how much the ANC is expected to pay, that money has been paid. The ANC has honoured its commitment as it has said.Pule Mabe, National Spokesperson - African National Congress
Mabe emphasised that their trip was to consolidate the stability of Zimbabwe and that they plan to go back to meet with the rest of Zanu-PF members, opposition, and stakeholders in the country.
In any event, if it wasn’t the use of this specific aircraft our delegation would have to meet with the counterpart in Zimbabwe to be able to deal with issues in that country. The commitment to meet with Zanu-PF is one point that the ANC has always expressed that is why we have acted the way we have done because we are committed to stabilityPule Mabe, National Spokesperson - African National Congress
RELATED: DA calls Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula weak, calls for her to be fired
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made public the published report relating to the saga, showing the calculation of how much the trip cost, coming to a total of R230,000, of which Mapisa-Nqakula said the ANC should pay just over R100 000.
There are lessons to be drawn out of this exercise, the African National Congress is a responsible party, so are all of its deployees.Pule Mabe, National Spokesperson - African National Congress
