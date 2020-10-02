702 hits the right note over weekends





Talk Radio 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting’s portfolio of radio stations, is revamping its weekend music offering.

Part of the revamp includes a new music feature called “Soundtracks of My Life” on Saturdays between 13:30 and 14:30. This hour-long feature will showcase the music selection of well-known South Africans. In essence, it’s the soundtrack of their lives, giving rich insights into how they grew up and the music that influenced them.

The playlist is also added to Spotify each week.

The feature kicks off on Saturday 3rd October with Herman Mashaba, leader of Action SA.

“The feature is something special because it allows big-name personalities to compile a playlist of favourite songs and to share with our listeners why the music is special to them”, says Thabisile Mbete, 702 Station Manager.

“Behind every song there’s a story. Behind every melody there’s a memory … We don’t want to give away too much, but we can say that Mr Mashaba is a huge fan of Marvin Gaye and Lionel Richie”, says Mbete.

Weekends on 702 have become synonymous with family, togetherness and memories to the tune of the very best ’80s, ’90s and Soulful Sunday tunes. This feature is a result of 702’s new focus on accessibility, community and meaningful engagement.