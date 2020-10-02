The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report
African National Congress (ANC) MP Cedric Frolick appeared before the state capture inquiry due to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi damning allegations against Frolick being paid R40,000 a month to facilitate meetings between the Bosasa and politicians.
eNCA reporter Mike Appel joined the Midday Report explaining what had been uncovered at the commission when Frolick was being questioned.
It’s been about establishing whether there is truth in the allegations launched against Mr Frolick by Angelo Agrizzi, whether that he was the man who rather massaged Vincent Smith to make a certain favourable judgement against Bosasa.Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA
There is somebody who was required to soften Mr Smith’s stance on the go-between Bosasa and the correctional services portfolio chair and it is alleged to be Mr Frolick.Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA
The questions have been around how many times he has to Bosasa’s headquarters.Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA
RELATED: Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on charges of fraud and corruption at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday. He intends to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale
Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously.Read More
There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress spokesperson says the party is responsible, as are all of its deployees.Read More
Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says he is grateful that the house is finished and it will be handed over today.Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Could driver's licence renewal be extended to 10 years?
Outa says that the renewal process is cumbersome and there shouldn't be a need to frequently renew the licence.Read More
Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday
The auntority said that it would invite mobile operators to apply to bid for spectrum for 4G and next-generation 5G networks.Read More
Children need to learn about password protection at an early age
Rhodes University visiting professor of cybersecurity Karen Renaud says you cannot expect a four-year-old to understand secrecy.Read More
Confusion over cross-border freight travel
Truck drivers struggled to go across borders this morning because permit rules had changed in level 1 without their knowledge.Read More
Journalists should hold themselves to account and self-criticise - Anton Harber
The author says whistle-blowers, at the end of the day, are often those that give the most and get the least back.Read More