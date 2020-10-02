The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report





African National Congress (ANC) MP Cedric Frolick appeared before the state capture inquiry due to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi damning allegations against Frolick being paid R40,000 a month to facilitate meetings between the Bosasa and politicians.

eNCA reporter Mike Appel joined the Midday Report explaining what had been uncovered at the commission when Frolick was being questioned.

It’s been about establishing whether there is truth in the allegations launched against Mr Frolick by Angelo Agrizzi, whether that he was the man who rather massaged Vincent Smith to make a certain favourable judgement against Bosasa. Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA

There is somebody who was required to soften Mr Smith’s stance on the go-between Bosasa and the correctional services portfolio chair and it is alleged to be Mr Frolick. Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA

The questions have been around how many times he has to Bosasa’s headquarters. Mike Appel, reporter - eNCA

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on charges of fraud and corruption at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday. He intends to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.

