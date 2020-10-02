Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

2 October 2020 4:35 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Bonang Mohale

Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously.

This week on "Upside of Failure" we have independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale who has held several leadership positions in the private sector, lauded and recognised with several awards over the past 25 years shared the lessons he learned from his failures.

Mohale was the chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa, chairman of Shell South Africa (Pty) Ltd, chief executive officer of Drake & Scull FM SA (Pty) Ltd, Chief Executive of Sanlam Limited, executive vice-president of SAA, and managing director of Otis (Pty) Ltd, among others.

Mohale says good leaders need to be vulnerable and be able to point out their own weaknesses.

Good leaders choose to be vulnerable because people associate leadership with power with assertiveness and doing things with accomplishments and yet good leaders are the first ones to be vulnerable to point out their own weaknesses and indeed failures.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

My grandmother used to say we learn more from those things we did not get on the first attempt than those that we do.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

Failure is no longer trying; failure is up to you.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

As long as you are picking yourself up and dusting yourself and forging ahead, you have not failed.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

Mohale spoke not getting the Shell Oil Products Africa (SOPAF) licence to explore for gas in the Karoo and the ANC questioning him on how this would have benefited the country.

RELATED: 'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana

Mohale says he takes defeat graciously because he believes that someone better, younger and clever and who works harder than him might make a difference with his support as a lot can be achieved if we are united.

The ANC kept asking me who will benefit and what that meant is who is eating and I kept on saying to them the people of South Africa will benefit.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

Failure teaches us much more than success does, so I have taken those lessons and said at a personal level how does it humble me and make me a better husband and father.

Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman - Bidvest

Listen below for the full interview...


