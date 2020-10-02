What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner?
The national lottery operator, Ithuba, can confirm that the third biggest jackpot for 2020 has been won from the PowerBall draw of Tuesday, 29 September 2020.
The PowerBall winner took time to claim their massive win of R121,730,295.90 at Ithuba in the Free State as they suffered a panic attack.
Ithuba corporate PR manager Naledi Msibi says as many people experience panic attacks because of the disbelief that they have won, Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is something that they need to prioritise.
A lot of people don’t believe or think when they win millions, they would need trauma counselling or any sort of counselling but we realise that a lot of people become shocked because when they play they actually don’t perceive this amount of money.Naledi Msibi, Corporate PR manager - Ithuba
Msizi also states that the most common situation they deal with is employers, family and friends who impose and go to the National Lottery offices to follow up on when the winner will receive the money.
We have had employees who have worked as gardeners or home helpers and then they are brought into the office by their employers who want to get involved and want to know what’s happening in their new world. We then have to be firm and say no this is between the winner and Ithuba.Naledi Msibi, Corporate PR manager - Ithuba
Listen below for the full interview...
