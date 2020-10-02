Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Lucky Netshidzati
Guests
Lucky Netshidzati - CEO and Co-Founder of Rudzambilu Holdings
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
Latest Local
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
View all Sport
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner?

2 October 2020 5:40 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners.

The national lottery operator, Ithuba, can confirm that the third biggest jackpot for 2020 has been won from the PowerBall draw of Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

The PowerBall winner took time to claim their massive win of R121,730,295.90 at Ithuba in the Free State as they suffered a panic attack.

Ithuba corporate PR manager Naledi Msibi says as many people experience panic attacks because of the disbelief that they have won, Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is something that they need to prioritise.

A lot of people don't believe or think when they win millions, they would need trauma counselling or any sort of counselling but we realise that a lot of people become shocked because when they play they actually don't perceive this amount of money.

Naledi Msibi, Corporate PR manager - Ithuba

RELATED: KZN player wins biggest PowerBall Plus jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015

Msizi also states that the most common situation they deal with is employers, family and friends who impose and go to the National Lottery offices to follow up on when the winner will receive the money.

We have had employees who have worked as gardeners or home helpers and then they are brought into the office by their employers who want to get involved and want to know what's happening in their new world. We then have to be firm and say no this is between the winner and Ithuba.

Naledi Msibi, Corporate PR manager - Ithuba

Listen below for the full interview...


