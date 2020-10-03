'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer
The Parlotones Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue is an unplugged(ish) album that includes new and classic Parlotones songs.
Recorded at High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, the Unplugged(ish) recordings are rich with favourites from the band’s back catalogue as well as a stunning acoustic takes of select singles off the recently released Sama-nominated album China that will take you through the band's 22-year musical journey.
Kahn Morbee, solo artist and best known as lead singer at The Parlotones, joins us.
We ended up doing digital shows, just like that. We've been in lounges and bedrooms. It's been a strange year but we'll hopefully see light at the end of the tunnel.Kahn Morbee, Solo artist and best known as lead singer at The Parlotones
A hobby 21 years later has become some semblance of a career. I'd very humbled if in some way we've had some influence on some inspiring musicians or been soundtracks to some people's good times, whether be it weddings, birthday parties or just snapshots of their lives.Kahn Morbee, Solo artist and best known as lead singer at The Parlotones
We've always gone like pinch yourself: 'Is this thing still happening, are we still able to make a living doing music or is time to get real jobs?' I think we're very fortunate that we've come this far and had a good ride and let's hope we can see it out on the other side of COVID-19.Kahn Morbee, Solo artist and best known as lead singer at The Parlotones
We are creatives, I don't call us musicians. Medium is musical instruments but at the core of what we're most in love with is creating.Kahn Morbee, Solo artist and best known as lead singer at The Parlotones
Listen below for the full interview ...
