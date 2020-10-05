Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins
Workers affiliated with National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will on Monday down tools over a pay dispute between Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company.
The strike action will continue until management returns to the table to renegotiate the pay dispute.
Talks between the commuter rail system and the union have been happening since March and workers were offered a 4.1% salary increase which the union turned down.
RELATED: Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice at Air Chefs
Bongani Bingwa chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company spokesperson Kesagee Nayager to give more insight on the matter.
There is always a way to get back to the negotiating table and from the time that we issued press releases last week we were already urging the management of the Bombela Concession Company to come to the table, sit down and negotiate with us.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
She says the 4.1% increase that Bombela Concession Company is imposing on workers was not tabled through negotiations but it was emailed to Numsa and its members.
All we are asking for is an opportunity to sit around a table and talk, our initial demand was 15% and we have changed that to 8%. And if indeed Gautrain can't afford that, we need to sit around the table and discuss.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Nayager, however, says the company has been negotiating with Numsa who initially wanted over 30% which they then dropped to 26%.
The 8% that Numsa has been reportedly referring to in the media, we have not officially seen, and Numsa should clarify if this 8% is inclusive of allowances and then table the demand to management and not the media.Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Bombela Concession Company
We are willing to negotiate and go back to the table to get an amicable solution.Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson - Bombela Concession Company
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
More from Politics
