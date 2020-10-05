[WATCH] 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral
100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore becomes oldest man to host podcast
Remember the old man that walked in his back yard to raise money during the COVID-19 lockdown?
Well, Captain Sir Tom Moore has become the oldest man to host his own podcast.
Watch the podcast below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Music to my ears: After conquering an MBA, Loyiso Bala sets sights on a PhD
Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and a UNAids National goodwill ambassador.Read More
Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer
Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating.Read More
702 hits the right note over weekends
Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'.Read More
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman dancing after getting a job goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Grandpa leaves bucket of baseball balls at batting cages for other kids to enjoy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 90-year-old man saying goodbye to a dying dog is enough to make you cry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Wife punishes husband for wishing another woman a happy birthday
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More