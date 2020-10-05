[WATCH] 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast





100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore becomes oldest man to host podcast

Remember the old man that walked in his back yard to raise money during the COVID-19 lockdown?

Well, Captain Sir Tom Moore has become the oldest man to host his own podcast.

