



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral

Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express

Social media is talking after a video of a normal train passing by instead of the normal Hogwarts Express train they were expecting to pass goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: