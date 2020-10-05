'What we see unfold is the ANC running this corruption protection racket'
Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi testified at the State Capture commission on the 30th of September where he confirmed that donations were made on current and former African National Congress (ANC) officials and the governing party.
The company made a R200 million profit from a R255 million contract for asbestos auditing and removal in the Free State, and another R100 million in Gauteng.
News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter joined the Clement Manyathela show where she went to the depth on the corruption and how some businesses that were affiliated with the party paid for protection to stop the criminal justice system on reaching them.
What we see unfold is that the ANC is running this corruption protection racket in the sense of as long as you donate to the party you will be safe.Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
Political analyst based at University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Lukhona Mnguni added to Qaanitah Hunter’s point that in some instances some people or businesses paying for protection fee gave the party revenue for them to be able to carry out their political work in society.
The reality though is that there are companies that were never a legitimate company in a true sense of the word. They were founded precisely to be a conduit of fundraising for the ANC and the upkeep of its leaders.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - UKZN
What we're seeing now are a variety of scattered companies that are directly and indirectly linked to the upkeep and the sustenance of the party and they do no business elsewhere besides within the state and that is classic rent-seeking by a party that is in leadership.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst - UKZN
Hunter argues that the taps seem to be closing in on the party as they seem to be struggling financially with Mnguni adding that researchers and the public could have seen the party was struggling when they could not pay for their old website.
I think what we saw on the PPE corruption was that sort of drunken hysteria to get your hands on any last penny of the state because those who are in the lead and those who are governing in the ANC know there is going to be nothing else to steal.Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
Listen below for the full interview...
