Music to my ears: After conquering an MBA, Loyiso Bala sets sights on a PhD





Loyiso Bala is an R&B/Gospel musician, a TV personality and channel director of TBN Africa. He is best known for being part of the music groups TKZee Family, Swing City, as well as the Bala Brothers, which includes his two siblings Phelo Bala and Zwai Bala.

Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and a UNAids National goodwill ambassador.

He has won three South African Music Awards, and recently graduated Cum Laude with an MBA degree at Henley Business school. Now Loyiso is pondering the possibility of pursuing a PhD.

I believe everything that has happened to me has been in line with my purpose, leading me to where I am right now because if it wasn't like that I'd hide the person that I was then. Loyiso Bala, Musician and TV personality