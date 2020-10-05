Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption
Former KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain handed themselves over to authorities on Monday for fraud and corruption.
Warrants of arrests were out for the pair after they failed to appear in court on Friday.
They are charged with fraud and corruption over a R47-million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa SoocerWorld Cup.
RELATED: Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?
Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema to give more insight on the matter.
They handed themselves over earlier today and a short while ago were in transit to the Durban Magistrate Court where they will apply for bail.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
The matter is in connection with a R47-million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa SoocerWorld Cup, he says.
It is important that those implicated are called to account and are charged.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
Listen below to the full interview below:
