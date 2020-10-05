Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
'Khanyile was a committed person and always conducted himself as a professional' Sedibeng mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has described Stanley Khanyile as a humble person and does not know who would want to kill him... 5 October 2020 3:26 PM
'We will strike until Gautrain operator meets our demands,' says Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says union seeks an 8% salary hike, Bombela Operating Company is imposing a 4% increase. 5 October 2020 1:58 PM
'We will strike until Gautrain operator meets our demands,' says Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says union seeks an 8% salary hike, Bombela Operating Company is imposing a 4% increase. 5 October 2020 1:58 PM
View all Local
Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company's Kesagee Nayager reflect on the protest over pay increase. 5 October 2020 8:02 AM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
View all Politics
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2020 8:45 AM
Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2020 8:44 AM
Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It's part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion
Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption

5 October 2020 12:51 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Hawks
Corruption
Fraud
Police
KZN
world cup tender

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflects on Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain handing themselves over to the authorities.

Former KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain handed themselves over to authorities on Monday for fraud and corruption.

Warrants of arrests were out for the pair after they failed to appear in court on Friday.

They are charged with fraud and corruption over a R47-million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa SoocerWorld Cup.

RELATED: Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?

Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema to give more insight on the matter.

They handed themselves over earlier today and a short while ago were in transit to the Durban Magistrate Court where they will apply for bail.

Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA

The matter is in connection with a R47-million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa SoocerWorld Cup, he says.

It is important that those implicated are called to account and are charged.

Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA

Listen below to the full interview below:


More from Politics

gautrainjpg

Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins

5 October 2020 8:02 AM

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company's Kesagee Nayager reflect on the protest over pay increase.

wheat-fieldjpg

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

1 October 2020 7:34 PM

Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.

20180624 Vincent Smith jpg

Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?

1 October 2020 1:12 PM

Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail.

mlambojpg

[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka

1 October 2020 7:47 AM

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues.

Hawksarrest_1578

FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

30 September 2020 7:06 PM

Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues

30 September 2020 4:40 PM

Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated.

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

30 September 2020 1:00 PM

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane give more insight on the arrests.

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

9baae9ab-c2ed-4d4c-bd5c-844a058f571d.jpg

How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

29 September 2020 6:46 PM

'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 update: 40 more deaths, 682,215 confirmed cases & recovery rate at 90%

6 October 2020 5:56 AM

Paris cafes to shut as Europe confronts second COVID-19 wave

6 October 2020 5:37 AM

CoCT urges citizens to comply with COVID protocols to help avoid second wave

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

