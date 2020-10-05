Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
No Items to show
'We will strike until Gautrain operator meets our demands,' says Numsa

5 October 2020 1:58 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
NUMSA
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
#GautrainStrike

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says union seeks an 8% salary hike, Bombela Operating Company is imposing a 4% increase.

Gautrain employees affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on a strike after wage negotiations between management reached a deadlock.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says their union members were negotiating for an 8% salary hike to which the Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC) did not agree, imposing a 4% wage increase.

They are frustrated because management of Gautrain is actually not engaging with us meaningfully.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

Indefinitely, means we will strike until the demands are met.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

We have been saying this since earlier last week when we started issuing statements warning about the breakdown in talks. We’ve been calling on Bombela management and Bombela operating company to come and sit with us so we can analyse each other’s proposals and find each other somewhere along the line.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

RELATED: Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins

Hlubi-Majola has argued that the demand by the workers is meaningful as they are the lowest-paid workers.

Listen below for the full interview...


5 October 2020 1:58 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
NUMSA
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
#GautrainStrike

