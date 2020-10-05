'We will strike until Gautrain operator meets our demands,' says Numsa
Gautrain employees affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on a strike after wage negotiations between management reached a deadlock.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says their union members were negotiating for an 8% salary hike to which the Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC) did not agree, imposing a 4% wage increase.
They are frustrated because management of Gautrain is actually not engaging with us meaningfully.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa
Indefinitely, means we will strike until the demands are met.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa
We have been saying this since earlier last week when we started issuing statements warning about the breakdown in talks. We’ve been calling on Bombela management and Bombela operating company to come and sit with us so we can analyse each other’s proposals and find each other somewhere along the line.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa
Hlubi-Majola has argued that the demand by the workers is meaningful as they are the lowest-paid workers.
Listen below for the full interview...
