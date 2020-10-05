Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February





JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday confirmed the signing of three new players to add to their ever-growing squad.

Kermit Erasmus, Jody February, and Grant Margeman have all joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town, and Cape Umoya ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Erasmus has joined on a three-year deal with a one-year option, while Margerman and February have signed five-year deals each.

Port Elizabeth-born Erasmus had a great last season with the Citizens, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

As for February, he makes the jump up from the Glad Africa Championship and will have to battle it out with the likes of Kennedy Mweene, Ricardo Goss, and Denis Onyango for the number 1 spot.

“I just want to hit the ground running from day one, I am out of my comfort zone, I want to give the coach headaches and fight for my place in the squad and learn from my elder especially the keepers in front of me,” said February.

“It is important to have a long career and help the team to be successful as it was last season.”

Margeman played more than 100 games for Ajax Cape Town, while he’s also been to the Junior World Cup with the national under 20.

He was also part of the Amaglug-glug side that qualified for the 2020 Olympics that were postponed.

“I am excited to join the Masandawana family, my goal is to help the club to bring more trophies to Chloorkop, and the reason I joined the club because it has the best players in the country and as a player if you want to best you must play against the best,” said Margeman.

On Sunday, the club confirmed the joint appointment of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches with the opinion of Mngqithi prevailing when there isn’t consensus.

They replace Pitso Mosimane, who left to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

