'Khanyile was a committed person and always conducted himself as a professional'
Sedibeng mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has expressed shock over the murder of Sedibeng District Municipal Manager, Stanley Khanyile who was shot and killed on Saturday.
Modisakeng says Khanyile has been through hell since the beginning of September and that the municipality was aware of people who wanted to speak with him on tender issues and other businesses related to the municipality to which he could not attend to.
She added that the same people had laid charges against Khanyile accusing him of pointing a firearm towards them but witnesses on the scene have disputed those claims.
We found that after those people who stormed into in his office have allegedly laid charges saying Mr. Khanyile has actually pointed a firearm at them but people who were at the scene did not notice any fire arm from Mr. Khanyile.Busisiwe Modisakeng, Mayor - Sedibeng
Modisakeng described Khanyile as a man who was always professional and always committed to his work.
We felt so sad after hearing the sad news that the municipal manager was brutally killed in a hail of bullets.Busisiwe Modisakeng, Mayor - Sedibeng
We know him as a humble man. I know he was a person who was committed to doing his work, he always conducted himself as a professional person.Busisiwe Modisakeng, Mayor - Sedibeng
The motive for the killing is still unclear at this stage.
