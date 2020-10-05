CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
Cricket SA has released an audit report which has laid bare former CEO Thabang Moroe’s repeated breaches of the Companies Act.
According to TimesLIVE, CSA’s member’s council representative John Mogodi outlined the summary of the much-anticipated forensic report‚ breaches of the Companies Act‚ a primary functionary understanding needed by any CEO or board member‚ led to Moroe’s dismissal.
Moroe had been suspended on December 5 from where a forensic investigation was launched to look into CSA's fiduciary activities for a 48-month period dating back to 2016.
It was completed and delivered to CSA’s audit and risk committee on July 31. On August 27‚ Moroe was fired by CSA.
The Star writer Stuart Hess has more on the story.
The summary report raises more questions. It makes it clear that the CSA had some awful oversight over the executive.Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer - The Star
You need expertise to sit on the board. Some of the independent directors are not good enough. The directors should practise greater oversight. It seems some people saw this as their private fiefdom.Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer - The Star
Listen below for the full interview...
