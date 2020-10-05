Saftu and Cosatu join forces for mass national strike
South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have announced that they will be embarking on a strike against corruption, the state of the economy, unemployment, and gender-based violence amongst other issues faced by the country.
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the march will be different this year as the number of protesters will be few because of the lockdown regulations but stressed that they need to make a public demonstration to express the anger of the workers.
On our view it’s a difficult one as we are on lockdown level 1, we are only allowed to assemble 500 people with social distancing with masks and all the other restrictions.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
When asked on whether if the labour unions are running out of ideas to move conversations like corruptions and other issues in the country in a directive manner that would lead the nations positively Vavi says even though Saftu is one of the biggest labour movement they are unable to discuss these issues with the president or National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
Unfortunately, Saftu, the second-biggest labour movement in South Africa, is locked out of Nedlac where such discussions would be in place.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
When you hear the president talking about an inclusion discussion with labour communities you must know he is not telling the truth because he is going with an exclusive club called Nedlac that excludes the many.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
The mass demonstrations are set to begin on the 7 October 2020.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
