It's all systems go for Wednesday Cosatu national strike - Bheki Ntshalintshali
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has urged workers around the country to stay at home on Wednesday in protest against corruption and government’s failure to increase public servants’ wages for the year.
In line with COVID-19 regulations workers have been asked to stay at home instead of protesting on the streets.
RELATED: Saftu and Cosatu join forces for mass national strike
Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says workers will honour the call and stay at home on Wednesday.
We are not intending to have big marches as we normally do because of the coronavirus pendamic. We are trying to alert the consciousness of our people that the economy is not working for them and corruption is at the centre of that.Bheki Ntshalintshali, General secretary - Cosatu
He says in their demonstrations, Cosatu will be going to the private sector, public sector as well as the law enforcement agencies.
Protest action of one day may not change anything but we are trying to raise awareness to say that we need to talk about these social ills and we are calling on our members to stand against corruption.Bheki Ntshalintshali, General secretary - Cosatu
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
NPA seizes assets of businessman linked to asbestos corruption scandal
Edwin Sodi's mansion in Bryanston was among those targeted for seizure by National Prosecuting Authority's asset fforfeiture unit.Read More
Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflects on Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain handing themselves over to the authorities.Read More
Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company's Kesagee Nayager reflect on the protest over pay increase.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?
Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail.Read More
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues.Read More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
Pravin Gordhan and Busisiwe Mkhwebane faceoff continues
Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the timing of the release of a report was politically motivated.Read More