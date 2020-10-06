It's all systems go for Wednesday Cosatu national strike - Bheki Ntshalintshali





The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has urged workers around the country to stay at home on Wednesday in protest against corruption and government’s failure to increase public servants’ wages for the year.

In line with COVID-19 regulations workers have been asked to stay at home instead of protesting on the streets.

Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says workers will honour the call and stay at home on Wednesday.

We are not intending to have big marches as we normally do because of the coronavirus pendamic. We are trying to alert the consciousness of our people that the economy is not working for them and corruption is at the centre of that. Bheki Ntshalintshali, General secretary - Cosatu

He says in their demonstrations, Cosatu will be going to the private sector, public sector as well as the law enforcement agencies.

Protest action of one day may not change anything but we are trying to raise awareness to say that we need to talk about these social ills and we are calling on our members to stand against corruption. Bheki Ntshalintshali, General secretary - Cosatu

