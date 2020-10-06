[WATCH] Man builds handmade train during lockdown





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast

Man builds handmade train during lockdown

While South Africans were going through a hard lockdown due to the coronavirus, a man built his own train with his bare hands.

Watch the video below:

This is my handmade train i built myself during lockdown period here in Pretoria Hammanskraal South pic.twitter.com/tlmHZQKCA5 — HENDRICK AFRICA CRAFTS WORKS (@HendrickWorks) October 5, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: