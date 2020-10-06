Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Black lobby groups must provide leadership, urges BLM top official

6 October 2020 12:30 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Black middle class
Middle class

Head of advocacy and thought leadership Monde Lot Ndlovu says the middle class can drive economic transformation.

Head of advocacy and thought leadership at Black Management Forum (BMF) Monde Lot Ndlovu joined The Clement Manyathela Show to discuss the South African black middle class breaking down the definition of middle class and what they can do to help build the economy.

Ndlovu says even though most middle-class citizens have the challenge of not being able to live within their means, the same class has developed over the years as they now invest themselves in building more social capital. He added that there are also institutions that are available now in recent years that help people save and invest their money which allows this specific class to be an advantage.

If you look at the behaviour of the middle class, they are the ones that cycle, play golf, hike etc. They make time to build social capital.

Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of advocacy and thought leadership - Black Management Forum

Ndlovu delves deep into what his definition of black middle class and what they need to do to help build the economy.

We are talking about a group of black people that are available to lead not just in the business sense but in academics, politics, NGO sector, and people who are available to champion particular cause and raise issues in a particular way that has influence and holds power.

Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of advocacy and thought leadership - Black Management Forum

RELATED: How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

Ndlovu argues that black lobby groups are an expression of the middle class in South Africa and are an expression of black leadership.

The black lobby groups in fact are an expression of a potential black leadership that they can provide and already providing when we looking at the private sector and entrepreneurship, you can see they are present.

Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of advocacy and thought leadership - Black Management Forum

We are suggesting because of our origin and connectiveness of our history, there is this agenda of driving economic transformation because historically we know today a vast majority of black South Africans are still left out of the economy, so the focus is economic transformation.

Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of advocacy and thought leadership - Black Management Forum

Ndlovu says most middle-class people in South Africa want leadership roles while they are trapped in a survival mentality, leading most people to not be able to provide ideas and create opportunities to take those leadership roles.

Listen below for the full interview...


