NPA seizes assets of businessman linked to asbestos corruption scandal
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the asset forfeiture unit (AFU) on Monday started attaching assets in Gauteng belonging to those accused of corruption relating to the Free State asbestos scandal.
Businessman Edwin Sodi's mansion in Bryanston was the focus of the seizures as well as other properties owned by Blackhead Consulting.
RELATED: Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema who says the curator is attaching all the properties given by an order from the Bloemfontein High Court to seize.
This includes the fleet of the vehicles and were at his property in Bryanston and his offices where they are taking movable property that will be attached in terms of the order.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
Ngwema says they are looking at the assets of the seven accused in order to raise the R300 million ordered by the court.
He adds that before the matter goes to court, there will be two to three more arrests in the matter.
Wiener also spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise, who is following the story, to give an update.
We saw about three high-end vehicles that were under his company Blackhead Consulting. We saw a Porshe, a Ferrari as well as a Bentleys.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full interview with Sipho Ngwema:
Listen below to the Kgomotso Modise's report:
