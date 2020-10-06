'So far thunderstorms have not caused major incidents,' says Joburg EMS





The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to expect another rainy day and for motorists to be more vigilant and careful on the roads.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi joined the Midday Report where he explained that they are on high alert especially in low lying areas as they may have experienced flooding from yesterday’s weather.

We are on high alert we are monitoring most of our low-lying areas since we now last night we had server thunderstorms which caused floods in most parts of the city especially our informal areas. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

Mulaudzi says they have been driving around Johannesburg and so far they have not seen any major damages.