DA wants Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zimbabwe trip minutes
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated they want Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to provide them with minutes of a meeting she had with her Zimbabwean counterpart.
DA shadow minister for defence Kobus Marais argued on the Midday Report that Mapisa-Nqakula’s report to the president did not provide enough information indicating any emergency for the meeting in Zimbabwe.
Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire after she allowed a senior African National Congress (ANC) delegation to catch a “lift” on a South African National Defence Force jet to Zimbabwe.
The report that the minister submitted to the president that was meant for his eye only some would have expected in those reports an indication to the president on what was discussed and the outcomes of those discussion.Kobus Marais, Shadow minister- Democratic Alliance
There is nothing on those reports that indicate any emergency for the meeting.Kobus Marais, Shadow minister- Democratic Alliance
This seems to be engineered and designed around the ANC objectives to meet with Zanu-PF.Kobus Marais, Shadow minister- Democratic Alliance
Marais says the DA is looking for more transparency and honesty from the minister defence and will request the information through the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
Listen below for the full interview...
