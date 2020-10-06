You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert





October is Dyslexia Awareness month and Clinical psychologist and course leader on Bellavista S.H.A.R.E’s Award in Literacy and Dyslexia Kalie Naidoo joined the Azania Mosaka show where she explained that the condition is a specific learning disability that is marked by difficulties with word recognition, poor spelling, and poor decoding abilities.

Naidoo added many have it from birth but parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of 4 and 5 years old especially when they are in primary or nursery school and they cannot pick up the names of the letters in the alphabet, struggle with finding words or learning rhymes.

Generally, you can pick up a child who has learning difficulty at an early age when they struggle to pick up the names of the letters of the alphabet or with word finding. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist & course leader - Bellavista S.H.A.R.E

Naidoo says parents should talk more with their children, sing, read books, and expose them to language as much as possible.

It is important that children are exposed to language firstly. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist & course leader - Bellavista S.H.A.R.E

People with untreated Dyslexia may be at a greater risk of suffering from depression and anxiety.