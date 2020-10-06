Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
South Africa's two biggest labour federations are joining forces for a national strike on Wednesday (7 October).
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) represent around 3 million workers.
Joined by other unions and civil society groups, Cosatu and Saftu are demonstrating against corruption, unemployment, gender-based violence and what's perceived as an attack on collective bargaining.
Union members have been asked to stay home in view of the pandemic, but socially distanced pickets and motorcades will be organised in all the provinces, Cosatu says.
We need to take a stand and push back against this flagrant theft of taxpayer funds and the disgraceful abandonment of the working class by policymakers and decisionmakers. The only way to undo this corrupt system is through disruption and non-cooperation and obstruction.Cosatu
Bruce Whitfield interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and also gets comment from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
It is time to fight back! Save jobs! End poverty!— SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) October 5, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has starkly exposed South Africa’s inequalities, at a time our country was already falling apart. We in SAFTU will not just fold our arms while our economy crumbles...
FULL POAhttps://t.co/fLc3Kmtdu3
Vavi lists the enormous problems South Africa is facing, including a shocking unemployment rate.
We are protesting the deteriorating socio-economic conditions that have befallen our country for a number of years... We have become the most unequal society in the world.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
I've just listened to your headlines about Busa [Business Unity South Africa] warning about the devastating impact the strike is going to have and we want to plead to everybody to just put themselves in the shoes of the South African workers, for a minute!Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
We are suffering. How is doing nothing about what is happening help any worker? Answer that question!Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
How does doing nothing... at a time when the future of our children is being stolen by political hyenas, both in the private and the public sector, help any worker?Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes Chief Economist) responds that the points listed by Vavi are problems that have existed already for the past decade.
Why go out into the streets now, in the middle of a pandemic? he asks.
The economy has just opened and that's when labour decides to strike. It almost seems to be counter-intuitive because we have discussions at Nedlac that are saying: Let's come up with the social compact.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
While Mhlanga expresses understanding for why workers feel betrayed, he feels labour is not acknowledging that a stay-away impacts the very economic growth it wants in South Africa.
Some people may actually lose jobs because companies are trying to rebuild lost production during the hard lockdown.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen to this important discussion on The Money Show:
