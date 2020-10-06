Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
Groundbreaking South African ad man Brian Searle-Tripp has died at the age of 80.
His stellar career includes co-founding leading Cape Town agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin which later won international recognition through a partnership with Ogilvy & Mather.
The award-winning art director was also instrumental in founding the Red & Yellow School of Logic and Magic in 1994.
It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brian Searle-Tripp's passing. Brian was one of our founders, a legend of the advertising industry and a creative whose genius will echo for decades to come. We send our sincere condolences to Marina and the rest of Brian's family pic.twitter.com/cknR7TbvCP— Red & Yellow School (@RedAndYellowEd) October 5, 2020
Brian Searle-Tripp.— Jabulani (@papa_action) October 5, 2020
A titan.
A legend.
He made so many great ads.
And great ad men and women.
R.I.P. 💔
This week on The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice dedicates his advertising hero award not to a campaign, but to Searle-Tripp himself.
I think words like 'legend' are often wildly over-used but in Brian's case I think it really does apply.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Back in 1976 they decided that the view from their establishment agencies was tedious and that everybody had forgotten about creativity and courage in advertising... Their first creative challenge was to name it Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin. Brian was the art director of the three.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They created a new wave of South African advertising - one that really stood up and was proud of its creative credentials, had lots of courage.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
In '79 for example they acquired the Volkswagen account and we all remember the David Kramer ads that followed...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Another memorable campaign was for a very low-ticket item - matches - but the team knew that they'd be able to shift enormous amounts of product with good advertising.
One of my favourites was for Lion Match... They created double page advertisements in The Sunday Times, based on the proposition that when you got a lion, you got a friend.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice discuss more advertising highlights from Searle-Tripp's career: (skip to 6:38)
