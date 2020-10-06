Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille





Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille answered questions from the Parliament Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on her involvement in the controversial Beitbridge border fence which amounted to a total of R35 million.

The Beitbridge border fence project was initiated by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in mid-March in an attempt to stop illegal crossings between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Scopa, the portfolio committee on home affairs, and the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure went to assess the work done to build the border fence, this past weekend.

EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze says De Lille struggled to answer questions and eventually said she would answer some of them in writing and respond to Scopa at a later stage, as the treasury report that Scopa has been calling for is incomplete.

This Treasury report will be key really in Scopa deciding a way forward on the minister. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

She will be responding to some of the questions at a later stage. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Ndenze says the questions were not different from what has been asked from De Lille in the past months and that things may change when the report is done.

Minister Patricia de Lille’s directive to have the Beitbridge border fence erected has been criticised by members of the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) members.

