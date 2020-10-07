Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer





The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday told Eyewitness News that he was neither worried nor surprised by reports that a warrant of arrest is headed his way.

The secretary-general said he heard of a warrant being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast chats to Mashule's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu to give more insight

We have not been formally informed about an arrest accept for what we have seen in the media with the IOL article. However, our client is ready and available should there be such a warrant. Victor Nkhwashu, Lawyer - Ace Magashule

He says the Hawks have distanced themselves from such a warrant but if there is any such warrant they know where to find his client.

Listen below to the full conversation: