[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Window cleaners in at New York building were left dangling in the air after the platform they were working on collapsed.

Watch the video below:

Window cleaners were left dangling more than 200ft in the air on a New York high-rise, after the platform they were using to scale the building collapsed.



More on this story here: https://t.co/oqS0SLRkWX pic.twitter.com/KaPvkH5otG — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 7, 2020

