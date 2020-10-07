[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
Financial Matters: Social Signalling
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy but cool ghost stories to kick off Halloween Month
Talkers/Open Line
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations. 7 October 2020 4:40 PM
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turning 7 October 2020 3:18 PM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.... 7 October 2020 1:02 PM
Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer The ANC secretary-general's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu says his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant. 7 October 2020 7:56 AM
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 7 October 2020 3:10 PM
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don't have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I've worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:39 AM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man builds handmade train during lockdown

Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Window cleaners in at New York building were left dangling in the air after the platform they were working on collapsed.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches

7 October 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral

7 October 2020 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Crematorium staff member stops sons from comforting mom at dad's funeral

6 October 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Man builds handmade train during lockdown

6 October 2020 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] What do you do for a living? I am married why? Response goes viral

6 October 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Music to my ears: After conquering an MBA, Loyiso Bala sets sights on a PhD

5 October 2020 12:41 PM

Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and a UNAids National goodwill ambassador.

[WATCH] 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast

5 October 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express

5 October 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer

3 October 2020 2:53 PM

Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating.

702 hits the right note over weekends

2 October 2020 1:43 PM

Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'.

