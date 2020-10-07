[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man builds handmade train during lockdown

Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral

A video showing another driver throwing a bumper at another driver during the race has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: