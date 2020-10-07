'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission





The Gauteng Taxi Violence Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg says it is overwhelmed by the number of taxi-related killings.

The commission was demanded to be put in place by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on 13 September 2019 to investigate taxi operation, taxi violence, the conflict between taxi bosses, and instability in the minibus taxi industry in the Gauteng province.

The commission of inquiry into taxi violence spokesperson Kwena Moabelo says it was established to uncover why there are taxi wars and come up with a current business model that will assist the industry move into a better direction that is safe for the workers and commuters.

The main point is to come up with recommendations that can actually give an overarching approach when it comes to the Gauteng taxi industry and it is our jurisdiction. You will also understand that in our commission we have been requested to also include the issue of the business model, to investigate whether the new business model is suitable to go on. Kwena Moabelo, Spokesperson - Commission of inquiry into taxi violence

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.

We have been hearing evidence from different witnesses who have actually been telling interesting things, for instance, dictatorship from taxi association management towards their members who demand a payment fee before they can even move their commuters. Kwena Moabelo, Spokesperson - Commission of inquiry into taxi violence

We are tired of the killings that have been happening, the large part of the industry has become more like a mafia. Kwena Moabelo, Spokesperson - Commission of inquiry into taxi violence

Moabelo says because of the taxi violence innocent people such commuters have died and that is why it is important to find ways to stop it. He added that cases brought before the commission will be investigated and a report will be put together which will then be sent to the premier to make an overall decision on a way forward.

