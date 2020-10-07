Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests





Police Minister Bheki Cel has demanded that arrests be made after protesters stormed the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal.

Meanwhile, AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets has reacted to developments at the Senekal Magistrate's Court saying the anger from the farming community is justified after a group of angry farmers overturned a police vehicle during a protest after the murder.

Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report speaks to Cele spokesperson Lirandzu Themba and Roets for more on this.

He is of the view that what happened undermines the rule of law. I think that what happened the police were outnumbered, and proters were armed. Any use of force against the protesters would have resulted in the situation getting out of hand. Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry spokesperson

We do not promote vigilantism, however, the anger is justified because the murders keep going on. The minister said this is not a priority. People are very really upset. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

The anger that was there was not provoked on that scene, it is a frustration that was building up over time. It's more a response to the police minister saying that this is not a priority. As AfriForum we were not part of that but what I am concerned about is the police training in response to this. This is a very dangerous situation. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

Lirandzu Themba says the minister never said the farm murders are not a priority. He in fact told Parliament as such.

