Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
Police Minister Bheki Cel has demanded that arrests be made after protesters stormed the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal.
Meanwhile, AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets has reacted to developments at the Senekal Magistrate's Court saying the anger from the farming community is justified after a group of angry farmers overturned a police vehicle during a protest after the murder.
Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report speaks to Cele spokesperson Lirandzu Themba and Roets for more on this.
He is of the view that what happened undermines the rule of law. I think that what happened the police were outnumbered, and proters were armed. Any use of force against the protesters would have resulted in the situation getting out of hand.Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry spokesperson
We do not promote vigilantism, however, the anger is justified because the murders keep going on. The minister said this is not a priority. People are very really upset.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
The anger that was there was not provoked on that scene, it is a frustration that was building up over time. It's more a response to the police minister saying that this is not a priority. As AfriForum we were not part of that but what I am concerned about is the police training in response to this. This is a very dangerous situation.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
Lirandzu Themba says the minister never said the farm murders are not a priority. He in fact told Parliament as such.
Listen below for Lirandzu Themba interview...
Listen below for Ernst Roets interview...
More from Local
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turningRead More
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.Read More
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.Read More
Debt problem: Here's how to clean up your credit act
Debt management and counselling can help you navigate your way out of the COVID-19 financial crisis.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille
EWN correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the minister will respond to some of the questions over Beitbridge fence at a later stage.Read More
DA wants Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zimbabwe trip minutes
The Democratic Alliance says they want more transparency and honesty from the minister defence.Read More
'So far thunderstorms have not caused major incidents,' says Joburg EMS
The South African Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to expect another rainy day.Read More