Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest





Members of South Africa's four main labour federations: the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), and the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike.

The federations are protesting over corruption, the failing economy, gender-based violence, as well as the government’s non-implementation of this year’s wage hikes for public servants.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporters Theto Mahlakoana and Kevin Brandt who are in covering the protests in different cities.

We just arrived outside the National Treasury offices where we expect a memorandum will be read which addresses all the marchers grievances. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Given the pandemic, a small number of protestors were expected, however, a lot of people have gathered and are moving through the city of Tshwane, she says.

Brandt who is in Cape Town says demonstrators handed over a memorandum of demands to the Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Jobs and getting the economy back on track are some of the key issues that the demonstrators highlighted Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

