NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement





Former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter has pleaded guilty to six counts related to the looting of VBS Bank, which includes fraud, corruption, money laundering, racketeering, and failing to provide an income tax return at the VBS Mutual Bank.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema told listeners on The Midday Report that Truter was given 10 years’ imprisonment but will only serve seven because he reached a plea deal that led to the suspension of three years.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, three years of those were suspended from five years, meaning he will effectively spend seven years in jail. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

The court accepted the plea agreement sentence, he has agreed to testify on the other accused who will appear tomorrow at the same court at 9 o’clock. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

Ngwema has applauded Truter for agreeing to testify against the other accused as he admits that in order for the court to be able to convict the other on the schemes they need people who were operating internally and can give more detailed information.

Listen below for the full interview...