'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

This week he interviewed Dr Pali Lehohla, South Africa’s straight-shooting former Statistician-General.

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla. Picture: EWN

Lehohla was born in Lesotho in 1957.

He’s was appointed as South Africa’s first Statistician-General in November 2000.

Lehohla holds a BA in Economics and Statistics, and a postgraduate diploma in population studies.

He was responsible for democratic South Africa’s first population census in 1996.

I was born in a village, so I’m told… in Lesotho… 63 years ago… I was born to teachers… My maternal grandfather was a priest, he moved there as a missionary… My mother died there in 1964. My father taught there until retirement… Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

My eldest brother became the Chief Justice of Lesotho and my second-eldest brother became the Deputy Prime Minister of Lesotho… My one sister in Kenya is a mathematician and the other one is a mathematician in Lesotho. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

How I became Statistician-General was a game of chance… I wanted to study Geology, but the University of Lesotho didn’t offer it… I ended up in South Africa by accident… Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

South Africa is a place where you can’t sit and watch. You actually need to express an opinion… We deserve our own foolishness, don’t we? Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

I said in jest to the current Statistician-General, ‘I served for 68 quarters and I only had one recession. You’ve done only 12 quarters, and you’ve blessed us with several, and now almost a depression! What have you done to the numbers of the country! … It looks like there’s nothing to measure! Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

I like statistics… their beauty in revealing very difficult stories. I wish the politicians in South Africa could see what I see, but I don’t think they do. Because if they did, they would’ve acted… it’s a very sharp lens… Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

Human beings are slaves of hope, and I’m one of those slaves… South Africa is reversing very quickly… it’s a very depressing situation… Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

