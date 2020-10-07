'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Director Advocate Shamila Batohi on briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and correctional services today, on its annual report in the past year and the first quarter of this year.
Eyewitness News (EWN) Reporter Gaye Davis says Batohi has warned that if the NPA’s budget is this would undermine the gains made in rebuilding the organisation.
Davis says Batohi explained that if the proposed budget cuts were to be implemented, the NPA would lose R1.1 billion of the R1.3 billion cash injection it was given last year.
She is saying to the committee that if the proposed budget cuts are implemented the NPA would lose R1.1 billion. She says that means in fact they won’t be getting anything and it would be seriously undermining in terms of the gains the NPA has made so far or has tried to achieve also the president’s commitment to rebuilding the NPA.Gaye Davis, Reporter- EWN
RELATED: NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Davis says the NPA national director mentioned that the wheels of justice are slowly turning.
