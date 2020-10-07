Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Tshwane residents were left without water after a pipe burst in Salvokop reservoir on Saturday, contractors and engineers in the city had to immediately shut down the water in order to repair the 1000mm diameter pipe.
The administrator responsible for Infrastructure in Tshwane Lefadi Makibinyane explained on the Afternoon Drive that the reason behind the bursting of the pipe was due to the movement of soil caused by the Gautrain.
It is underneath the Gautrain and the soil vibrations.Lefadi Makibinyane, Administrator responsible for Infrastructure Tshwane
Makibinyane says a new pipe has been delivered and will be installed shortly after the soil is prepared properly for the pipe to not have any movement or destabilise again.
We have done all the assessments and the new pipe has been delivered on-site and they are busy preparing the soil because this time around they must do it right so that at least there is a reinforcement around the pipe. There should be no movement around the pipe.Lefadi Makibinyane, Administrator responsible for Infrastructure Tshwane
Makibinyane says they had to close the pipe as it was resulting in water wastage but there are fixing the problem for a lasting solution.
Listen to the full interview below...
