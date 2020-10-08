FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand





When restricted domestic air travel opened in June under Level 3 lockdown, low-cost airline FlySafair returned to the skies at 15% capacity.

CEO Elmar Conradie tells The Money Show that they're now back to 80%, and climbing.

FlySafair's also taken delivery of a brand-new Boeing 737-800 next-generation aircraft, the first of two the airline's acquired.

It was incredibly exciting to watch the aeroplane come and it was almost like a maternity period because it's taken us almost nine months to take delivery of this aircraft! Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

Our latest addition safely in JNB.



Let's rebuild. pic.twitter.com/98NzHV6ebB — Elmar (@conrelma) October 2, 2020

We actually committed to these aeroplanes at the end of last year with delivery dates in March and then Covid happened. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

Now, it's actually working well into our expansion plan. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

The second aircraft is expected to arrive by mid-month.

Conradie explains that the plan originally had been to replace some of FlySafair's Boeing 737-400s with the new acquisitions, but that has changed under present circumstances.

December is traditionally a prime month for domestic air travel, which works in favour of using the planes as additions to the fleet (while SAA and Comair are still grounded).

The market at the moment is only about 30% of what it was last year so if you look at that, there's a massive shortfall in capacity for December if Comair doesn't return and if Mango doesn't increase. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

There are basically only two or three airlines flying at the moment and we're the majority of the capacity in the market, so we've decided we're going to try to add them as an additional capacity, but we've got the flexibility to change that if it doesn't work. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

Conradie is confident the airline will be back at 100% by November, with the two new aircraft in fact adding to capacity.

This also means that staff will also be paid their full salaries again.

Listen to his positive outlook for the future in the audio below: