Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
"It's time for a brand-new airline" announced Kulula founder Gidon Novick earlier this year.
The concept is based on Uber and is a partnership between Novick and Global Aviation (operator of Airbus A320 aircraft).
The inaugural flight, between Cape Town and Johannesburg, was planned for December 2020.
Novick also launched a competition to name the new airline.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the airline entrepreneur, also the founder of venture capital platform Lucid Ventures.
Novick says the launch is on track although he's still a bit wary about what's going on in the world right now.
We're treading carefully, but our plan is to launch this year.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Our global operating partner [Global Aviation]... typically do business-to-business flying in terms of servicing airlines around the world and in South Africa... so all the back-end stuff including the aircraft, the maintenance, all the regulatory issues they've got in hand.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
... while we're really focusing on the systems and the marketing and making sure that we can pull people in and make a success of it.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
There are so many elements to an airline that of the customer gets forgotten about... and I think there's a real opportunity to get that focus back into the customer journey.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Working in their favour he says, is the current availability of aircraft along with a building demand for travel after the hard lockdown.
There's a feeling we want to connect with people. We want to reconnect with our families, with our business partners and as good as video conferencing technology has been, there's a real need to get out there again.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Around 20,000 entries were received in the competition to come up with a name for the airline.
The winning name will be revealed soon - within a week or so, says Novick.
For more detail, take a listen:
More from Business
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
More from Local
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turningRead More
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.Read More
Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time.Read More
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.Read More
Debt problem: Here's how to clean up your credit act
Debt management and counselling can help you navigate your way out of the COVID-19 financial crisis.Read More
Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille
EWN correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the minister will respond to some of the questions over Beitbridge fence at a later stage.Read More
DA wants Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zimbabwe trip minutes
The Democratic Alliance says they want more transparency and honesty from the minister defence.Read More
'So far thunderstorms have not caused major incidents,' says Joburg EMS
The South African Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to expect another rainy day.Read More