Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Are you one of those would-be passengers that still has a ticket for a flight you'd planned to take before airlines were grounded by lockdown?
In the case of Comair - operator for Kulula and also British Airways locally - trying to get a refund will backfire.
Comair went into business rescue in May.
RELATED: Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
And you'll end up on its creditors' list if you're holding out for a refund, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
This means you'll receive only a few cents for every Rand you spent on your ticket.
Your best option is to switch your option to "keeping the value" of your ticket.
But Comair hasn't communicated this very effectively says Knowler.
There were some 2,250 tickets that Comair - that's both Kulula flights and BA domestically - listed under Comair's business rescue "unused reservations" as creditors.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
These unused reservations amounted to about R9 billion.... about 30 pages of a 40-something list of creditors including the trade creditors, Airports Company of South Africa, lots of aviation companies, hotel groups etecetera.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Comair's business rescue practitioners (BRPS) had offered three choices to people holding tickets for flights between 14 March and 31 October.
Ticket holders who had not responded by the June deadline were automatically assigned Option 1, through which the value of their booking remained valid until the end of October 2021.
Clients who held out for the second option, refunds, are the ones who landed up on the list of creditors. (The third option was to forfeit the value of the ticket)
But whether they did this knowingly, is what bothered Knowler.
“Unsecured (passenger) creditors” can expect to get only about two cents back on the Rand, meaning someone who spent R20 000 on tickets will get just R400 backWendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
People in this category still have time until 31 October to change to Option 1 by emailing creditorclaims@comair.co.za.
Listen to the conversation in detail in the audio below:
More from Business
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
A business bedtime story about Robinhood
New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
More from Local
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turningRead More
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.Read More
Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time.Read More
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.Read More
Debt problem: Here's how to clean up your credit act
Debt management and counselling can help you navigate your way out of the COVID-19 financial crisis.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille
EWN correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the minister will respond to some of the questions over Beitbridge fence at a later stage.Read More
DA wants Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zimbabwe trip minutes
The Democratic Alliance says they want more transparency and honesty from the minister defence.Read More