A business bedtime story about Robinhood

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
Clarifying travel laws for passengers and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Aubrey- Melanie Bala
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:20
Movie Review --Dust
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter Du Plessis - Director of the movie Dust
Today at 10:33
M&M Music school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson - Director at M&M Music and Performing Arts Academy
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Gogo Phepsile Maseko
Today at 11:32
CCID safety report released
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Heywood
Today at 12:15
7 VBS bank collapse suspects due in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:23
Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 12:40
Minister David Maynier: our proposed approach - Allow all international travelers with negative PCR test
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Sarah Summers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations. 7 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.... 7 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
A business bedtime story about Robinhood New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong? 7 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned.

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

Once upon a time

Our story begins with an even older story of Robin Hood, a mythical (or real) character that was said to live in Sherwood Forest with his band of merry men. They would steal to support themselves. But after hearing about how harsh the Sheriff of Nottingham was treating the poor people that lived in the area they focused their robberies on only the rich and would give some of their loot to the poor that needed it. Hated by the Sheriff and the wealthy, they did not see themselves as thieves but rather as agents for redistributing wealth that was otherwise only available to the rich.

Next, we move to a couple of men a little over a century ago that noticed that the growing interest in being able to buy stocks in companies in New York favoured those with specific information about how each of the companies was doing. They saw information as being important to allow everyone to benefit and set about creating a list that would indicate how specific stocks and the market, in general, were performing. That led to the founding of the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the trend to have stock exchanges all around the world report on the performance of companies in a way that gives everyone a fair chance to make a profit for a good investment.

Read next: How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

A century later and those two stories combine when two software engineers working on sophisticated software to allow large brokerages to process huge volumes of trades quickly and cheaply decide to start their own company. For most investors using established brokerages, they would need to pay a fee for each trade. The trade itself these days may cost almost nothing, but the brokerage would charge as much as $10 per trade. When placing big orders or if you have large portfolios, those fees are not an issue, but for small investors, they were a big cost.

In an attempt to give access to those that did not have enough to open the expensive accounts and pay the fees they founded Robinhood in 2013.

A much younger investor could now buy shares via a simple app with no minimum balance and pay no fees for unlimited trades.

Like the daring Robin Hood of yore, the new app gave those that would otherwise not be able to access the world best-known wealth creation tool a way to do so. Previously it was effectively reserved for those who already had money to make even more.

This might have been the end of our story with Robinhood growing to have millions of users, make billions of dollars of trades and be valued before listing at an impressive $8 billion.

But wait there's more

Bedtime stories are not much fun without a bit of drama and this story has it in spades.

When the pandemic struck, millions in the US lost jobs so they needed to find a new way to earn some money. Millions more that were used to betting on sports or going to casinos no longer could but one market was still operating - the stock exchange and while you might have thought the pandemic would have sent it into a deep depression, the opposite appeared to happen after an initial crash the stocks rose and kept rising.

For many, this was too good an opportunity to miss but many did not know what to buy and because most did not have lots of money the temptation to buy options looked even more attractive than just buying shares.

There were two places that young investors went looking for guidance on what to do. Reddit and YouTube.

Reddit, in particular, had a bizarre thread called WallStreetBets that like their name suggests was not for the faint-hearted. Popular posts would talk about taking big risky positions with huge celebrations when they were successful and sometimes as big celebrations when they failed.

One user had spent $7000 on options just before the pandemic smashed the United States and "bet" that the market would fall. It did and it earned him $100 000 in a short time. He shorted the S&P again and increased his return to $600 000. Not bad for a young person in just a few months in the middle of a pandemic. After taking $100 000 as profit, he reinvested on the S&P falling once more, but rather than go down, it went up. In just a few weeks he had lost everything except the $100 000.

The thing that caused the stock exchange to rise was the huge stimulus by the US government not only to companies but to most Americans and what many chose to do with that cash is buy stocks.

Buying stocks while they are rising probably feels great because as long as people are willing to buy, the demand will cause the price to rise, but when it stops it can turn quickly and you are stuck with an overpriced share.

YouTube is the second most popular search engine so when you are looking to find out how things work, odds are you will find a video about it there. The interest in beginner investing has resulted in hundreds of channels and thousands of videos promising the truth about investing, many are very good but some are simply looking to spread the same crazy theories and stories as wallstreetbets.

The sentiments by such a large group of people to take highly speculative positions actually can have an impact on the market. Some institutional investors and high volume automatic trading platforms follow the posts on Reddit to get ahead of what might be a surge in buying or selling certain stocks.

But did they live happily ever after

You might think our heroic young investor is battling for their stake of the investment pie, but with very shady advice on forums that call their investments bets to investment platforms that effectively pass your trades to other traders for their benefit things don’t look very rosy. When you are compelled to take very risky positions because you lack the resources or time to make safe long term investments then despite the possibility that you may be able to slay a dragon or find a prince or princess you are a lot more likely to get burned or for your ideal partner to turn out to be a frog.

As is often the case, a technology-driven innovation creates a disruption to a sector, powerful institutions with lots of money bankroll the project and new users sign up in the hope for access to a better way of doing things, but without regulation, the initial fairytale soon turns into something far scarier.

For Robinhood and their feather head followers to make this a happy ending everyone needs to understand that investing is best not done on a short term basis or with money you don’t have but what is also needed is for initiatives like preferable options for those that lack access and guaranteed low fee options with safeguards for risk should be put in place and finally that the investment industry ensures that more get to benefit from their financial wizardry.

In the audio above a reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.


7 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Recycling logo

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

30 September 2020 7:29 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dandelion flower

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:15 PM

The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dumpster Fire Bill Ward Flickr

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:15 PM

While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-transparent

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medicine pills drugs

Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:15 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'

Politics

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

Local

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

Local

EWN Highlights

SA lending rate will remain low as cash-strapped consumers battle pandemic

8 October 2020 8:05 AM

Cele calls for more arrests after farmers’ violent protest at Senekal court

8 October 2020 7:39 AM

The NPA needs investment & commitment from govt - Batohi

8 October 2020 7:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA