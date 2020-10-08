'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'





After months of investigations by the investigative directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), high profile arrests of people implicated in corruption and state capture have been happening over the past weeks.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi presented the NPA’s annual report in Parliament on Wednesday said these arrests were a tiny tip on huge iceberg and hinted that more arrests were to follow.

She did however, raised concerns about the proposed budget cuts to the NPA by National Treasury which she says could see the NPA lose 585 prosecutors and undermine the Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to rebuild the NPA.

How could proposed budget cuts affect the work and capabilities of the NPA?

Clement Manyathela o n #702Breakfast chats to Unisa based anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu gives more insight on the matter.

The very interesting development in terms of the arrest that have been made is former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter turning state witness. Dr Benni Lekubu, Anti-corruption expert - Unisa

South Africans will have to wait and see how Truter's testimony will assist the NPA and assist in the case, he says.

The government is calling for unwavering support of anti-corruption agencies but want to cut their budget on the other hand and that doesn't make sense. Dr Benni Lekubu, Anti-corruption expert - Unisa

