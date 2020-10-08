



Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral

United States Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris went toe-to-toe in their first and only debate of the election campaign on Wednesday night.

However, it was when Kamala Harris rebuked Mike Pence for interrupting her, has gone viral.

Watch the moment below:

Kamala Harris responds to Pence's false claim that Biden will raise taxes "on day one" of his presidency: "I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth."



When Pence interrupts, she says, "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking" #VPdebate https://t.co/78k94KOfNV pic.twitter.com/Ibi4lPeLg7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

