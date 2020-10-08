Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark
Two guards have been charged with cruelty after they forced prisoners to listen to Baby Shark on repeat as a form of torture.
