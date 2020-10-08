



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark

Two guards have been charged with cruelty after they forced prisoners to listen to Baby Shark on repeat as a form of torture.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: