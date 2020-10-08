You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: 'So, For The Record"- Behind the headlines in an era of state capture
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Cameroon's "president for life" is facing protests as the Anglophone crisis rumbles on
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October. 8 October 2020 2:51 PM
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane. 8 October 2020 1:00 PM
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie

8 October 2020 12:30 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Melanie Bala

Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.

Melanie Bala is one of South Africa's entertainment icons, she has graced our television screens for the longest time starting on Bop TV in 1992 a program that offered a wide variety of entertainment and current affairs programming, and now she is currently working as a news anchor at Metro FM.

Bala explained that how she has sustained being in the entertainment business for so long is all based on consistency and hard work.

You can be extremely talented but if you don’t show up and do the work it doesn’t get you very far.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter

I do the work and I am prepared and all the other fun stuff is great but will only take you so far no matter how talented you are.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter

Bala has worked for various entertainment and music shows as on-air talent and in production, she says the timing in which she entered the entertainment industry was interesting but an iconic moment as it was during the pre-democratic elections and so people were excited and full of hope of what's to come in the country.

We started in the show in November 1993 so we were going to 1994 the first democratic elections and it was just so much energy, excitement and hope for the future.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter

Bala spoke of her long-time friendship with the late broadcasting legend Bob Mabena and the working relationship she had formed when they were hosts of the 90s hit music show ‘ Studio Mix’.

We were both from Pretoria, we were both young, we were both trying to make a mark and often in the beginning of 'Studio Mix’ we had no idea what it would become but as it grew bigger and bigger we were able to have fun with it and able to laugh at ay ourselves.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter

He was someone I could count on all the time.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter

Bob was a ball of energy 24/7, he was just larger than life. He was just a great character.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter

Bala was able to stay humble in this industry because of the people she was surrounded by, people who were not afraid or sceptical to give great advice and willing to pass the torch.

Someone was gracious to share information with me, so I have in turn tried to do that with other people that I then subsequently worked with across all spheres and phases.

Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter

Listen to the full interview below...


FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Read More arrow_forward

lesufiillegalschools_0060

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

8 October 2020 5:06 PM

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.

Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry

8 October 2020 2:51 PM

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.

Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand

7 October 2020 8:29 PM

Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

7 October 2020 7:33 PM

Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts

7 October 2020 4:40 PM

Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.

Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi

7 October 2020 3:18 PM

National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turning

Read More arrow_forward

200706 Truter VBS 2

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

7 October 2020 2:05 PM

Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.

Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

7 October 2020 12:57 PM

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time.

Read More arrow_forward

200324ct-taxisgif

'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission

7 October 2020 11:33 AM

The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.

Read More arrow_forward

