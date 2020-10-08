You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Melanie Bala is one of South Africa's entertainment icons, she has graced our television screens for the longest time starting on Bop TV in 1992 a program that offered a wide variety of entertainment and current affairs programming, and now she is currently working as a news anchor at Metro FM.
Bala explained that how she has sustained being in the entertainment business for so long is all based on consistency and hard work.
You can be extremely talented but if you don’t show up and do the work it doesn’t get you very far.Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter
I do the work and I am prepared and all the other fun stuff is great but will only take you so far no matter how talented you are.Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter
Bala has worked for various entertainment and music shows as on-air talent and in production, she says the timing in which she entered the entertainment industry was interesting but an iconic moment as it was during the pre-democratic elections and so people were excited and full of hope of what's to come in the country.
We started in the show in November 1993 so we were going to 1994 the first democratic elections and it was just so much energy, excitement and hope for the future.Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter
Bala spoke of her long-time friendship with the late broadcasting legend Bob Mabena and the working relationship she had formed when they were hosts of the 90s hit music show ‘ Studio Mix’.
We were both from Pretoria, we were both young, we were both trying to make a mark and often in the beginning of 'Studio Mix’ we had no idea what it would become but as it grew bigger and bigger we were able to have fun with it and able to laugh at ay ourselves.Melanie Bala - News anchor and TV presenter
He was someone I could count on all the time.Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter
Bob was a ball of energy 24/7, he was just larger than life. He was just a great character.Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter
Bala was able to stay humble in this industry because of the people she was surrounded by, people who were not afraid or sceptical to give great advice and willing to pass the torch.
Someone was gracious to share information with me, so I have in turn tried to do that with other people that I then subsequently worked with across all spheres and phases.Melanie Bala - News anchor and Television presenter
Listen to the full interview below...
